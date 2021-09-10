As Delivery Apps Sue NYC Over Fee Caps, Restaurants Urge the Court to Reject “Ploy Tactics.”

DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have teamed up to fight a proposed rule in New York City that would put a permanent ceiling on the commission rates that the three food delivery titans can charge the city’s businesses for using their services.

Late Thursday, the three companies sought an injunction in federal court in New York City, claiming that the fee cap would impair their business model and is an example of government overreach. The companies allege that the current restriction, which is in effect until July, has cost them hundreds of millions of dollars in missed income.

The three businesses claimed they would have to rework restaurant contracts, cut marketing in New York City, and boost the prices they presently charge users if the bill passes.

In a statement to This website, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said, “This last-ditch lawsuit demonstrates that these billion-dollar corporations will use every weapon in their war chest to overturn widely supported legislation and continue preying on New York City restaurants.”

“These large third-party delivery companies raise fees on small enterprises by using their money and market dominance. The Court should reject their heinous attempts to undermine the ordinance so that they can continue to charge exorbitant delivery fees using deceptive practices that the City Council and Mayor have identified as damaging to local businesses,” Rigie stated.

The restaurant commission fees charged by the apps might be as high as 30%. The city put a temporary cap on how much the three delivery behemoths could charge while restaurants closed their doors due to the pandemic. Last month, though, the city decided to make the ban permanent, prohibiting them from charging more than 23% of an orderâ€”15% for delivery, 5% for app listing, and 3% for credit-card processing costs.

The corporations responded by claiming that the caps interfered with common business procedures and that they override contracts made between them and the restaurants they operate with.

The lawsuit claims that the legislation is illegal because it interferes with freely negotiated contracts between platforms and restaurants, among other things, by modifying and mandating the economic terms on which a dynamic business functions. “If the ordinance is left unchallenged, it will create a terrible precedent.”

