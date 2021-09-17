As D.C. police increase their presence, a rally organizer dismisses fears of violence on September 18.

Fears that violence could erupt again in Washington, D.C. have been rejected by the organizer of a gathering at the US Capitol demanding “justice” for suspects charged in connection with the January 6 disturbances.

Hundreds of protesters are scheduled to attend the right-wing “Justice for J6” event on Saturday, September 18, appealing for the “political prisoners” to be released.

Following intelligence assessments and “concerning online talk” suggesting extremist organizations are planning bloodshed, authorities are on high alert.

Individuals online have proposed assaulting the Capitol building the night before the event, as well as targeting “local Jewish institutions, government leaders, and “liberal churches,” according to a Department of Homeland Security alert to law enforcement seen by CBS and CNN.

Matt Braynard, the rally’s organizer, said in a statement to This website that the rally will be “100%” peaceful and will solely serve to show support for the nonviolent offenders who have been charged since January 6.

“We support lawful prosecution and fast prosecutions for anyone who did commit violence on January 6, and we condemn their actions,” Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee, said.

“We are fully cooperating with several police agencies to ensure that everyone is safe. Anyone who comes to our rally with the intention of committing violence is not welcome. Look Ahead America’s goals and principles are utterly opposed to violence.”

Braynard has previously advised rally attendees not to wear or carry political mementos, such as apparel or posters supporting Trump or Vice President Joe Biden. In order to prevent any violence, the organizers have also requested participants to record those who are “creating trouble.”

Several extremist groups and leaders have stated that they will not attend the protest on Saturday, believing that it is a “false flag” intended to trap them or blame them if violence occurs.

On Telegram, the Proud Boys, a group with many members charged in connection with the January 6 violence, referred to the demonstration as “bait.”

“If you hold a rally in D.C. right now, you’re a moron who’ll get people arrested or worse,” the group warned.

Trump was impeached for a crime he didn’t commit. This is a condensed version of the information.