As crime rises, Minneapolis rejects the “Defund the Police” plan.

Minneapolis voters rejected a proposal on Tuesday that would have abolished the city’s police department and replaced it with a new Department of Public Safety in the face of escalating crime.

Despite some nationwide calls from demonstrators that larger police forces should be defunded, Minneapolis residents voted 57 percent to 43 percent to keep the police department in place as polls closed, with 94 percent reporting.

The amendment, if carried, would have deleted the Minneapolis Police Department from the municipal charter, as well as the job of police chief. Law enforcement staffing requirements would also have been removed.

A law enforcement response is required in at least 13 categories of occurrences in Minnesota, according to state law. To enforce policing obligations, the city would have created a new Department of Public Safety.

According to the referendum, the Department of Public Safety would have “[used]a comprehensive public health approach to the execution of functions…which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary.”

The agency would have “fulfilled” its public-safety responsibilities, but “would not be subject to exclusive mayoral control over its establishment, maintenance, or command.” A commissioner would have been in charge of the department, who would have been selected by the Minneapolis City Council following the mayor’s nomination.

Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the referendum was suggested in response to nationwide calls for police forces to be defunded.

Although the defund the cops movement had some success—Fortune stated that “at least 20 significant U.S. communities have now slashed their police budgets”—police reform remains a national concern.

The referendum’s failure also comes as crime rates in Minneapolis continue to rise. While the number of homicides in the city has decreased in recent months, the number of other violent crimes has increased.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.