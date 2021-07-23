As crews leave the scene, the family of a still-missing Surfside resident hopes she isn’t forgotten.

One family is concerned that their loved one will be forgotten as firemen attempting to collect the bodies of those murdered in the fall of the Champlain Towers South announced the conclusion of their search on Friday.

If Estelle Hedaya, one of the victims, is found, the death toll will rise to 98. Ikey, her younger brother, told reporters that his sister, 54, enjoyed traveling and striking up conversations with strangers.

Ikey Hedaya donated DNA samples and paid two visits to the search site to observe the activities.

“We feel powerless as we enter month two alone, without any other families,” he told the Associated Press on Friday.

While Hedaya’s brother claims to get regular updates from the medical examiner’s office, Leah Sutton, who has known Hedaya since she was a baby and considers herself a second mother to her, is concerned that she will be forgotten.

“They appear to be wrapping things up and thanking everyone on a job well done,” says the narrator. And, certainly, they are deserving of all the praise, but only after they find Estelle,” Sutton said.

Continue reading for more Associated Press coverage:

The oceanside skyscraper collapsed on June 24, killing 97 people and leaving at least one more person unidentified. The rubble has been hauled to a Miami storage and the scene has been mostly cleaned flat. Despite the fact that forensic specialists are still working on the scene, including investigating the warehouse’s debris, there are no additional bodies to be located where the structure previously stood.

Survivors were never found, even in the early hours after the collapse. The risks of the rubble, including an unstable piece of the structure that teetered above, a persistent fire, and Florida’s suffocating summer heat and thunderstorms, kept search workers busy for weeks. Before declaring the operation successful, they plowed through about 14,000 tons (13,000 metric tonnes) of fractured concrete and rebar, frequently laboring boulder by boulder, rock by rock.

In a convoy of firetrucks and other vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search-and-rescue team drove away from the tragedy site on Friday, slowly driving to their headquarters for a news conference to announce that the search was officially done.

Fire Chief Alan Cominsky honored the firemen who performed 12-hour shifts while camping out at the site during a ceremony.

“It’s evident that it’s upsetting. It is, without a doubt, a challenging task. This is a condensed version of the information.