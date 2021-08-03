As COVID spikes, triple-digit heat hits Florida, driving people indoors.

Heat indices in certain regions of Florida reached triple digits on Monday, forcing some people indoors as COVID-19 cases spiked in the state due to the highly transmissible Delta form.

Just before 2 p.m., the heat index in Orlando reached 102 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, the actual temperature was 92 degrees. The heat index remained in the low 100s or high 90s until mid-afternoon, when it dropped to 85. Tampa was in a similar situation.

The heat index in Miami reached at roughly 106 degrees around midday and stayed in the 90s for the rest of the day.

According to the meteorological service’s forecast, the mild weather will persist throughout the week. They’re predicted to stay in the 90s, with a chance of hitting 100 degrees in Orlando on Thursday.

Throughout the week, the heat index in Miami is expected to continue in the low 100s in the afternoon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, staying “in an air-conditioned indoor setting as much as possible” during hot weather is recommended.

The hot weather comes as COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the rise. The state recorded a seven-day average of 15,818 new cases on Friday. The state had a 7-day average of 1,578 new cases at the end of June, just over a month earlier.

According to data from John Hopkins University, the 7-day average of new cases was 27,681 on Monday, up from 2,241 one month earlier on July 2.

With 21,683 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, Florida set a new high for a single day since the start of the pandemic, surpassing its previous high of 19,334 on January 7.

According to the John Hopkins data, vaccination rates have been rising in Florida as well. On Monday, the seven-day vaccination average was 69,766 new vaccines per day, up from 46,499 two weeks ago on July 19.

The CDC now recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, use face masks in regions of substantial or high transmission due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.”

According to the CDC’s website, “preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta strain can transfer the virus to others.” In the midst of the controversy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dismissed the idea of reintroducing a mask requirement. This is a condensed version of the information.