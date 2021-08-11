As COVID Rises, Tropical Storm Fred Forms and Heads towards Florida.

The tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, which had the potential to grow into a larger storm, has done exactly that. Late Tuesday night, Tropical Storm Fred formed just south of Puerto Rico. It might build into a hurricane by this weekend as it heads near Florida, which is struggling with a record COVID outbreak.

When it comes to entering the Gulf of Mexico or striking Florida, the storm’s route cone is still vast, but all of South Florida is in the doubtful cone. This comes as the state battles brutally high COVID case levels and a record number of hospitalizations.

Fred will create tropical storm conditions near parts of the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center, and it will continue to grow across Caribbean waters until it hits the Dominican Republic and eventually Cuba by mid- to late-week.

Fred is expected to move northward into the Florida Keys, then westward into the Gulf, northward up the west coast of Florida, or easterly into Miami and the east coast of Florida before stalling in the Atlantic Ocean, according to current projections.

Tropical Storm Fed has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph near the eyewall and is heading west at 17 mph, according to the 11 p.m. ET report. Warmer waters and fewer land obstructions could help Fred strengthen to hurricane strength, which occurs when winds reach 74 mph.

Though the hurricane season in 2021 has been relatively quiet thus far, experts foresee a busy second half of the storm calendar, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

Fred is the Atlantic season’s sixth named storm, and the first since Elsa became a Category 1 hurricane in early July before weakening to a tropical storm and crashing into the western Florida shore. Last month, Elsa made its way up the eastern seaboard of the United States, passing through the Delmarva area, New York City, and New England before settling in Canada.

