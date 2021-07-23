As COVID rises in California, Gavin Newsom is being sued for his school mask mandate.

Two parent groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, over a mask requirement in public schools. Their action comes at a time when the state is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 infections.

Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools are the two organizations that have launched a lawsuit against Newsom and the state’s top health officials. According to the lawsuit, the statewide regulation requiring students to wear masks regardless of immunization status will affect children’s “mental and physical health,” particularly after a year of isolation and distant learning.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the mandate in early July. It outperformed CDC guidance issued on July 9 that stated that vaccinated students might stay unmasked during in-person classes.

In a statement, Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson said, “It’s apparent that [CDPH] has chosen to reject the overwhelming research that demonstrates children are at a very low risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, transferring it to others, or becoming very ill from COVID-19.”

According to The Sacramento Bee, the complaint names Newsom, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly, Department of Public Health Director Tomás Aragón, and Dr. Naomi Bardach of Safe Schools for All as defendants.

The lawsuit comes as COVID-19 cases have began to rise across the state after a long period of decline. A month ago, the state lifted the majority of its COVID-19 safety regulations. According to data from the New York Times, the number of people admitted to hospitals has climbed by 58 percent since then.

On June 22, the state had a daily average of 939 new COVID-19 cases. After a month, the average has risen to 5,019 new cases every day. Case levels in the state haven’t been this high since late February, when a winter comeback resulted in a slew of new cases.

Despite the fact that 61.7 percent of eligible inhabitants in the state have been fully vaccinated, the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant has resulted in an upsurge in infections, even among those who have been fully vaccinated.

In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of new cases have been so-called “breakthrough” infections among vaccinated people. Due to an increase in the number of cases in Los Angeles County, county health officials have decided to reinstate a mask requirement for indoor locations.

Vaccination is still recommended despite the breakout instances, according to health professionals. This is a condensed version of the information.