As COVID hospitalizations spiral out of control, the Florida ICU is at 200 percent capacity.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida, a hospital’s intensive care unit is at more than 200 percent capacity.

Ascension According to a weekly dataset supplied by the Department of Health and Human Services, St Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville is treating 94 patients with coronavirus and its ICU is at 217 percent occupancy (HHS).

When hospitals have more patients than normal, percentages above 100 are recorded.

According to the hospital’s website, it has 309 beds, although it’s unclear how many are earmarked for intensive care patients. St Vincent’s Riverside, another Ascension hospital in Jacksonville, with a 154 percent ICU occupancy rate.

We reached out to Ascension, which touts itself as a faith-based healthcare business, for comment.

The levels may have changed since they were reported, according to experts who spoke to The New York Times, which has been mapping occupancy rates. Furthermore, as several hospitals approached capacity for coronavirus patients, they added additional surge capacity, which may not be represented in the baseline capacity estimates.

The Department of Health and Human Services warns that high occupancy rates should not deter sick people from seeking treatment. “Hospitals have measures in place to protect patients from exposure and to ensure that all patients are given top priority for care,” the report stated.

Nonetheless, the data reflect the catastrophic situation in Florida, where the extremely contagious Delta strain of the virus is causing a disastrous rise in infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

According to the most recent HHS data, more than 91 percent of intensive care hospital beds in Florida were occupied as of Sunday. COVID-19 patients account for 50.1 percent of ICU beds in the state.

According to The New York Times, the number of useable ICU beds is restricted by the number of nursing staff members available to care for patients in need of intensive care.

According to Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, “the crucial thing about this current phase of the pandemic is that it’s not so much the hospital capacity problem that’s the issue.” “It’s actually a people and healthcare staff shortage.”

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have lately increased in Florida.

