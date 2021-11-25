As COVID cases rise, only one out of every ten Americans has received a booster vaccine.

Only one out of every ten Americans has received their COVID booster vaccine, despite the fact that new instances of the virus continue to grow across the country and are expected to continue to rise following the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a booster shot for all people six months after their second dose of an mRNA vaccine or two months after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccination on November 19. Later that day, the United States made booster injections available to all adults and encouraged persons over the age of 50 to get them.

According to the CDC, 100,636 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States on Tuesday. According to the data, national daily instances have been increasing since October 24, when only 23,596 cases were registered. According to CDC data, the seven-day daily average of new cases jumped roughly 30% in the last two weeks.

According to Our Word in Data on Thursday morning, the United States has delivered 11.13 booster doses per 100 persons, or just over 1 in 10 Americans. According to the CDC, this equates to 37.5 million people. 196.2 million Americans are considered completely immunized after receiving two mRNA vaccine shots or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot.

Many countries, including Israel, Chile, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, have increased the number of people who receive booster doses. According to Our World In Data, Israel leads the pack, with 43.66 persons per 100 receiving the boosts. According to the website, the booster shot was given to 46.54 people per 100 inhabitants in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

According to the CDC, 69% of all Americans aged 12 and up have received two doses of the vaccine.

Boosters greatly strengthen protection against COVID-19 sickness, according to a study conducted by the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency. It was discovered that two weeks after receiving a booster shot, protection levels for individuals who had AstraZeneca for their first two doses climbed to 93.1 percent and 94 percent for those who received Pfizer.

In a White House briefing on Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky claimed that people have experienced fewer reactions to booster doses.