As COVID cases in New York reach their highest level since April, Governor Cuomo declares that Omicron has arrived.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New York, just as Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the introduction of the Omicron form within the state’s borders.

Hochul tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.” “Let me be clear: This is not a reason to be concerned.” “We knew this variety was on the way, and we have the means to stop it,” she continued in her tweet. “Get your immunization. Please obtain your booster. Put on your mask.” Five people tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Thursday, according to state health officials. One of them was a visitor to a late-November anime convention in Manhattan who tested positive when he returned home to Minnesota.

Residents of Brooklyn and Queens, a Long Island resident who had recently returned from a trip to South Africa, and another person who may have been infected while traveling and whose residence was unclear at the time of publication were the four additional instances.

The number of new cases in the state is currently at an all-time high, having reached its highest level since April.

According to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, the state reported 7,115 new COVID-19 cases on December 1. The previous time the state had such a large number of cases was on April 12. The state reported 7,118 new cases on that day.

“We should assume there is widespread spread of the variation in our city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Omicron a variation of concern on Friday. According to Sky News, a WHO official has stated that there is no indication that the currently existing vaccines are less effective against Omicron.

While the symptoms of the variation appear minor in younger and vaccinated people so far, the spokesman added that the virus’s unique alterations may make it more contagious.

The new version may have 32 mutations in its spike protein, which is more than double the number reported in the Delta variant, according to researchers. The ability of a virus to attach to and multiply within human cells is determined by the spike proteins.

