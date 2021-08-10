As COVID cases and hospitalizations rise in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott brings in out-of-state doctors.

As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rises in Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has enlisted the help of out-of-state medical personnel.

On Monday, Abbott stated that the state Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will attempt to recruit medical professionals from outside the state. These experts will assist hospitals that are dealing with a rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to WFAA, Abbott also wrote to the Texas Hospital Association, requesting that hospitals voluntarily postpone elective medical operations so that more hospital room is available for COVID-19 patients. According to the governor, an operation should only be postponed if it would not endanger the patient’s life or exacerbate their condition.

The governor’s steps come after an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state. According to the DSHS, the state reported 1,301 new cases and 1,502 hospitalizations on July 1. The state reported 24,559 new cases and 8,522 hospitalizations on August 6.

According to The University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, 15,000 Texans could be hospitalized with COVID-19 by August 15. The modeling consortium is a projection based on data from the DSHS. Abbott has also asked the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to boost the number of COVID-19 antibody infusion clinics in the state to tackle escalating infections. The centers give pharmacological treatment to help COVID-19 patients who are symptomatic stay out of hospitals.

Abbott also directed the DSHS and TDEM to increase vaccination availability.

“Texans may support our efforts by acquiring the COVID-19 vaccine,” Abbott stated. Despite his initiatives, state hospitals are already seeing the effects of rising cases. “The COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, hospitals in a five-county area surrounding Austin are nearing capacity, with 184 of the 200 available beds in their intensive care units.

Two Texas hospitals, Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall, have temporarily closed their emergency rooms to focus solely on COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

The increase in hospitalizations coincides with a standoff between Abbott and the state’s school districts.

Abbott issued an executive order in July prohibiting any state or municipal government from accepting federal funds. This is a condensed version of the information.