As COVID-19 spreads, there are 255 FDA-recalled hand sanitizers to be aware of.

Since the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic hit America’s shores in 2020, a lot has transpired. There were a few queries to which there were few answers. There were calls for sanitary and social separation, lockdowns, shutdowns, and, eventually, a vaccination. Now, a new Delta variation is spreading like wildfire and causing fresh outbreaks, even among the vaccinated.

The list of recalled hand sanitizers maintained by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t altered in the recent 15 months. In fact, the list of products that have been recalled is currently longer than it has ever been during the pandemic.

The FDA has issued a recall for 255 distinct hand sanitizers, the majority of which were manufactured and distributed in Mexico. However, not all of the recalled hand sanitizers come from Mexico. China, South Korea, Guatemala, Poland, Turkey, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are among the countries represented.

When COVID expanded across the states in the first half of 2020, the government strongly advocated the use of hand sanitizers as a means of limiting the virus’s transmission. The FDA announced in June 2020 that nine hand sanitizers from Mexico contained excessive quantities of methanol, which might be hazardous to people.

The FDA noted last year that “consumers who have been exposed to methanol-containing hand sanitizer should seek prompt treatment, which is crucial for potential reversal of severe consequences of methanol poisoning.” “Prolonged exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, permanent blindness, convulsions, coma, permanent nervous system damage, or death.”

In 2020, the FDA suggested that inhabitants wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, particularly after eating, going to the bathroom, and coughing, sneezing, or blowing their nose.

The FDA also suggested using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

The FDA stated, “FDA stays alert and will continue to take action when quality issues with hand sanitizers surface.” “In addition, the agency is worried with deceptive and misleading claims for hand sanitizers, such as claiming they can give 24-hour protection against viruses like COVID-19, because there is no proof to back up these claims.”

The number of recalled hand sanitizers swiftly increased from nine to one hundred, then to 200, 215, and finally to two hundred and fifteen. This is a condensed version of the information.