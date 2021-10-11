As Congress works to pass Biden’s infrastructure and social spending agenda, there are five key factors to consider.

President Joe Biden’s economic program, which is largely based on two important bills, is currently stuck in Congress, hanging by a thread nearly nine months into his presidency.

Democrats have control of the House, Senate, and White House, but they have yet to approve legislation critical to Biden’s successful 2020 presidential campaign, and time is running out.

The US House and Senate will reconvene next week after a brief recess to try to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion package to massively expand the social safety net, including universal pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, expanded health-care benefits, and other progressive measures that Biden campaigned on.

As they face risks to their razor-thin majority margins moving into the 2022 election season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have set October 31 as their deadline for getting the Democrats’ essential legislation through.

Here are five critical considerations that Biden must consider if he is to break the impasse and keep his campaign promises:

Progressives flex their muscles.

Progressive Democrats have so far thwarted efforts in the House to enact the bipartisan infrastructure measure that passed the Senate. The proposal, which would provide states millions of dollars for highways, bridges, internet expansions, and other initiatives supported by both parties, has been tied to a separate social safety net expansion supported only by Democrats.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democrat who leads the powerful Budget Committee, has praised House progressives for blocking any vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate lays out its proposals for a wider social investment plan.

He warned Democrats earlier this month that if the infrastructure vote came up, they should vote no because it would “destroy all leverage that we have to win a significant

bill.”

Progressives are sticking to Biden’s campaign promises, according to Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“This isn’t some fringe wish list: it’s the President’s agenda, the Democratic agenda, and what we all promised voters when they gave us the House, Senate, and White House,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.