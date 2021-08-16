As chaos erupts in Afghanistan, Biden returns from vacation early and will address the nation.

As the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, causing instability in the South Asian country, US President Joe Biden is returning to the White House early, cutting short his holiday at Camp David.

According to the White House, Biden will deliver a public address on the situation at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time.

It will be his first time speaking publicly about Afghanistan in nearly a week.

Biden was in “close touch with my national security team to provide them advice on how to defend our interests and principles as we finish our military engagement in Afghanistan,” according to a written statement released by the White House over the weekend.

“Over the course of our country’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, America has deployed its best young men and women, invested almost $1 trillion, trained over 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police, provided them with cutting-edge military equipment, and sustained their air force,” he stated. “An additional year or five years of US military presence would have made little difference if the Afghan military could not or would not hold its own country. And I couldn’t accept an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil war.”

The Taliban have taken control of the country, capturing Kabul over the weekend.

Biden stated in April that American forces would leave Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks this year, bringing the US’s longest-ever conflict to a close.

Biden’s speech will be broadcast live on the White House website.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.