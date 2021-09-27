As cases of Valley Fever rise in the Southwest United States, what is it and what are the symptoms?

Despite an increase in occurrences, researchers are looking into a link between climate change and Valley fever, an infection caused by a fungus that dwells in soil in regions of the United States.

What Is Valley Fever and How Does It Affect You?

The fungus Coccidioides causes valley fever, which is a medical illness in which the fungus penetrates the lungs. This fungus can be found in southwestern and western U.S. states like Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, as well as Mexico and South America, where it dwells in dust and soil.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 18,400 cases of Valley fever were reported in the United States in 2019, up from roughly 15,600 the previous year.

Case reports have climbed significantly since 1998, when 2,271 were documented, according to the same data table. Since then, there have been ups and downs, with 22,641 instances reported in 2011.

Morgan Gorris, an Earth systems expert at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico who has studied the circumstances in which Coccidioides grows, told climate change news outlet Grist earlier this month that the fungus prefers hot, dry locations.

She next looked at how the fungus may spread in a high-emissions climate change scenario, and discovered that Valley fever might become endemic throughout much of the western United States by the end of the century.

Morgan told Grist that the endemic area could extend as far north as the US-Canada border.

Another researcher told the newspaper that they were looking into Coccidioides’ soil temperature threshold.

Is Valley Fever Spreadable?

Valley fever is not contagious and cannot be passed from person to person. However, in locations where the fungus is prevalent, it is extremely impossible to avoid inhaling it. People should aim to avoid regions that are excessively dusty as much as possible, according to the CDC.

Most people who inhale Coccidioides spores do not become ill, according to the CDC, but some do. Valley fever symptoms normally go away on their own after a few weeks or months, but some people will require antifungal therapy.

Valley fever is more prevalent in persons over the age of 60. Certain categories of people may be more susceptible to the disease’s severe versions. People are among them. This is a condensed version of the information.