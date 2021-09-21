As California wildfires burn 2.3 million acres, Las Vegas issues a smoke advisory.

Due to smoke from many wildfires across California, an air quality advisory was issued in Las Vegas this week.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) said in a news statement that the county’s smoke alert will be extended through Monday. The Clark County DES issued the first warning on Saturday.

According to the press release, “smoke from South Central California wildfires continues to flow into the region, resulting in increased amounts of particulate matter in the air.” “Smoke contains tiny particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory ailments including bronchitis and asthma, as well as heart disease,” according to the DES Division of Air Quality.

“We’re expecting MODERATE levels of ozone and PM2.5 as a result of the wildfire smoke,” the Clark County DES warned in a tweet on Monday.

Residents of Las Vegas are advised to limit “outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air,” as well as keep windows and doors closed, according to the advice.

As of Monday, many wildfires across California have burned over two million acres, prompting the smoke alert.

“Today, more than 10,000 people are deployed to 11 big wildfires that are still burning. In a tweet on Monday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said, “To far, more than 2.3 million acres have burnt statewide.”

There are presently ten active wildfires burning across California, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center. The Dixie Fire, which has burned 963,195 acres and is 90 percent contained, is the state’s largest active wildfire.

“Firefighters took advantage of the recent moisture to increase containment to 90%,” officials wrote in a Dixie Fire report released on InciWeb, the national wildfire incident system.

“After the recent rainfall, today’s northeast winds will quickly dry the air,” the statement stated. “Smoke will be more noticeable due to the warmer weather and withering vegetation. Along highways and roadways, smoke will be visible in fire locations. Because of the dangers, stopping along the route is prohibited.”

According to Cal Fire officials, the Dixie Fire has damaged at least 95 residential and business properties and destroyed 1,329 others.

As the only greater wildfire in California history, the Dixie Fire has remained the second-largest. This is a condensed version of the information.