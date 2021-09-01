As California Governor Gavin Newsom fights a recall election, Hollywood lends its support to him.

Several Hollywood celebrities have thrown their support behind California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election.

The gubernatorial recall election in California is just two weeks away, and voters will decide whether the current governor will serve out the remainder of his term or lose his seat to one of his numerous competitors.

A mail-in ballot will be sent to all registered voters ahead of the election on September 14, and a number of politically active celebrities have already lent their support to Newsom’s campaign.

Bette Midler tweeted, “I know not everyone lives in CA, but trust me, the #recall election there will effect you too, soon.” “So, nag someone in #California if you know someone in #California! #VoteNoRecall. #KnowSomeoneNagSomeone.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano, who plays Charmed, advised her fans to send their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

“California, don’t get too comfortable! “Don’t count on others to vote,” she wrote on Twitter. “If we’re going to safeguard the state from a Trump clone, we need each of you to #VoteNo and #StopTheRepublicanRecall. Please cast your ballot in the negative and return it as soon as possible.”

Mark Ruffalo, the star of Marvel’s The Avengers, also reminded his followers of the voter registration deadline, tweeting: “CALIFORNIA: VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE” On September 14th, a Special Election will be held to determine whether Governor Newsom will be recalled. Do you have a voter registration card? The deadline to register to vote is TODAY. #StopTheRecall” can be found at https://registertovote.ca.gov.

— August 30, Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo).