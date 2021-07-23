As California certifies the recall ballot, Gavin Newsom will face 46 opponents.

As Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to defend his office, California election authorities issued a certified list of 46 candidates set to appear on the state’s recall election ballot on Wednesday night.

Following a series of court proceedings launched by candidates who were either not included on an earlier list of qualifiers or who were contesting material included in the earlier record, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office published the modified document.

The certified list includes 46 candidates who are vying to unseat Newsom before his first governor term expires next year. The recall election was set for September 14 by the state’s lieutenant governor earlier this month.

On July 17, one day after the state’s candidate filing deadline, a preliminary list of 41 candidates was announced. It was modified on Monday to include Democrat Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, who describes himself as a small company entrepreneur with experience in K-12 education, project management, and project development on his campaign website.

Following the announcement of the preliminary list, a few contenders began filing objections to it. Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, who announced his intention to run for governor in February, has filed a lawsuit in the hopes of changing his ballot designation to “retired San Diego mayor.” Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube star who was listed as a Democrat on the preliminary ballot, appealed on Wednesday for his name to be replaced on the ballot with that of his YouTube persona “Meet Kevin.”

Following their Wednesday hearings, both Faulconer and Paffrath turned to social media to announce that their requests had been refused.

Meanwhile, on Monday, conservative radio host Larry Elder filed a lawsuit against Weber’s office in the hopes of getting his name on the ballot. Despite a message from Weber’s office suggesting otherwise, Elder said he followed all of the state’s rules to run in the recall election as a candidate.

Elder’s plea was eventually successful, and his name was added to the mix.

“Victory!” After a judge ordered his name to be added to the candidate list, Elder took to Twitter. “My next one will be at the polls on September 14th.”

The names of the candidates will appear on the ballot beneath a question asking voters if they want to vote.