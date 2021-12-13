As Britain reports its first Omicron death, the CDC predicts an increase in COVID deaths in the United States.

Omicron has killed at least one person in the United Kingdom, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that the mortality toll from COVID-19 in the United States will rise before falling.

As the summer spike subsided, the CDC predicted a drop in mortality, and America’s death rate began to drop in the fall. Cases are beginning to climb again, and they might potentially rise even quicker if Omicron proves to be as transmissible as specialists fear it is, and as cases rise, deaths are expected to rise as well.

According to the CDC, new COVID-19 deaths could reach 10,000 next week, up from around 8,800 the week before. In four weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 11,000 additional deaths in a seven-day period.

In 2021, more Americans died of COVID-19 than in 2020, and the US is on the verge of another dismal milestone. According to the CDC, 793,937 people have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, and with the current prognosis, the United States might see 800,000 deaths within days.

So far, no deaths have been reported in the United States as a result of the Omicron strain, but officials warned that due to the virus’s nature, it could take weeks before the death toll reflects Omicron’s impact. On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom stated that someone in the country had died of the Omicron strain, the world’s first Omicron death. In the fight against Omicron, he warned the UK is facing a “emergency,” and the variant spreading across un-boosted populations might overwhelm health-care facilities.

Although Delta is the most common form in the United States and around the world, WHO experts have warned that this may not be the case for long. The World Health Organization announced on Sunday that Omicron has gained a “growth edge” over Delta and is spreading quicker in South Africa than Delta. While Delta’s circulation was limited in South Africa, the WHO reported that the variation seemed to be spreading faster than Delta in nations where Delta had infected a large number of people.

