As Brian Laundrie is sought in an alligator-infested area, Gabby Petito’s search extends to Grand Teton.

Gabby Petito’s hunt is ongoing, as is a separate search for her fiancée, Brian Laundrie, thousands of miles distant. The Denver FBI said on Saturday that the search for Petito had been expanded to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, is thought to have vanished in August while visiting the park with Laundrie. On September 11th, she was reported missing for the first time.

She was last seen on August 24 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Salt Lake City, according to reports. The couple was traveling from Utah’s Arches National Park to Grand Teton National Park. She last communicated with her family over Facetime on August 25 while on her trip.

On Saturday, the FBI confirmed the search had been extended via Twitter. During the inquiry, the agency also advised the public to “maintain a safe distance from any law enforcement officers, equipment, vehicles, and related activity.”

#UPDATE: The #FBI is now conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are important to the investigation of Gabrielle Petito's disappearance with our partners at the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and Jackson Police Department.

September 18, 2021, FBI Denver

Grand Teton National Park is located in northwest Wyoming and comprises approximately 310,000 acres.

Meanwhile, Laundrie, a 23-year-old woman from North Port, Florida, is still missing. On Friday, his relatives reported him missing in town. Since then, dozens of FBI agents, police officers, and others have been scouring the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve near Venice, Florida.

A resident who lives near Carlton Reserve told Fox News reporters that the reserve’s waters are teeming with alligators.

A neighboring homeowner says the park where Brian Laundrie is suspected of hiding is surrounded by alligator-infested waters

September 18, 2021 — Fox News

