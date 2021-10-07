As Brian Laundrie eludes the cops, his family is becoming increasingly scrutinized.

As the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters its third week, his sister and the parents of his dead fiancée are casting doubt on his parents’ account of when he was last seen.

Laundrie has gone missing and has been identified as a suspect in the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito, 22. She was reported missing on September 11th, 10 days after not returning from a cross-country tour of national parks with Laundrie, but she was found dead on September 19th in a national park in Wyoming.

Laundrie’s parents, who live in North Fort, Florida, first reported seeing their son on September 14, telling investigators they thought he was going to the neighboring Carlton Reserve to walk or camp.

Their attorney, however, stated on Tuesday that they now believe they last saw their kid on September 13, a day earlier than what they had informed investigators.

Investigators have investigated the Carlton Reserve but have come up empty-handed so far. They’ve expanded their search to North Carolina after a hiker reported he thought he spoke with Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The truth of Laundrie’s parents’ claim regarding when they last saw their son has been called into question in two recent family interviews. Petito’s parents stated that after they stopped hearing from Gabby, their first calls and texts were to Brian Laundrie’s parents, according to an interview with Dr. Phil on the Today show that aired on Wednesday. The Laundries, they claimed, never responded.

“A normal parent would respond if you texted them that you’re going to call the cops because you can’t find their child,” Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, explained. “Nothing, no answer.” Laundrie’s parents were labeled “cowards” by Joseph Petito. Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, said of the Laundrie family, “I do believe they know a lot more stuff than they’re putting out there.” “It’s time for someone to start talking,” she continued.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, gave an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday that seemed to cast doubt on her parents’ account about her brother.

She stated that she has no idea where her brother is and that if she knew, she would “bring him in.” This is a condensed version of the information.