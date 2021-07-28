As blazes scorch over 500 square miles in California, here’s an update on the situation.

As almost 80 large-scale fires continue to burn across the United States, fire men in California have been battling a new wildfire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the city’s fire department, the new inferno, dubbed the McCarthy Fire, was first reported at the 500 block of Mill River Lane near San Jose at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

While personnel sought to extinguish the vegetation fire, the department encouraged people to stay in place but did not issue any evacuation orders. The fire was still raging at 9:25 p.m. local time when the department issued its latest Twitter post.

Firefighters were anticipated to be on the scene until late in the evening. The San Jose Fire Department further stated that, while the exact amount of land lost was unknown, the area of vegetation where the fire broke out extended 50 to 75 acres.

A Cal Fire team and a unit from the nearby Milpitas Fire Department supported San Jose firefighters on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, Galahad Zamora of the Milpitas Fire Department informed NBC Bay Area that the teams will struggle to put out the fire, stating, “Our crews have been stressed.” All of our units have been turned off. We’re short on manpower, and we know we’ll be out all night.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, California is already battling six other active fires that have scorched 332,838 acres across the state. According to Cal Fire estimates from Tuesday, the huge Dixie Fire has scorched more than 212,000 acres and is only 23 percent contained.

According to Cal Fire, 323 structures have been damaged or destroyed in California this year, and flames have burnt 458,429 acres. The land that has been burned currently encompasses 716 square miles, roughly the same size as London.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 79 significant wildfires burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought in early July that led blazes to erupt across the West Coast.

The blazes, which have burnt over 1.5 million acres so far, are being fought by over 21,000 wildland firefighters and incident management teams. This is a condensed version of the information.