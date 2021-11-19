As Biden undergoes physical examination, Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold presidential powers.

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will hand over power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he undergoes a routine medical procedure.

Biden will be put under anesthesia for a normal colonoscopy as part of his yearly physical, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The treatment will take place in Bethesda, Maryland, at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same operation in 2002 and 2007, and in accordance with the Constitution,” Psaki said in a statement. “President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time that he is under anesthesia.” “During this time, the Vice President will work from her West Wing office.” In the United States’ history, this will be the first time a woman has held presidential power.

As the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, Harris has already created history.

A formal summary of Biden’s medical examination will be made public later Friday, according to the White House. The examination is taking place one day before Biden’s 79th birthday. He is the oldest commander-in-chief in history.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.