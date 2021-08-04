As Biden looks for ways to prevent evictions, the CDC says it can’t act.

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to prevent millions of people from being evicted after a federal moratorium on evictions for people who couldn’t pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic expired.

“The administration remains deeply committed to doing everything in its power to keep people safely and securely housed, which is essential to the health, well-being, and dignity of all of us,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday, just days after House negotiations over extending the eviction ban collapsed and lawmakers returned to their districts for the August congressional elections.

The White House has maintained that Congress must act to prolong the eviction restriction since it can’t be done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to a June Supreme Court order that permitted the moratorium to continue through Saturday. The CDC had previously imposed a moratorium due to COVID-19-related health concerns.

According to a poll conducted by the United States Census Bureau last month, roughly 7.4 million Americans are behind on their rent. 3.6 million people were deemed to be “slightly” or “very likely” to be evicted in the next months.

Biden requested the CDC on Sunday to explore using executive action to extend the ban by 30 days in areas with high or considerable case rates, according to the White House.

Psaki said in a statement that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and her colleagues had been unable to obtain legal jurisdiction for a new, targeted eviction moratorium. “Our staff is redoubling its efforts to discover all legal authorities that can provide the required safeguards.”

About a third of the renters who could be affected live in states or municipalities that have enacted their own moratoriums. Those haven’t changed.

Biden is urging others to take similar steps until Congress acts. He’s also pressing for more of the billions in government funds set aside for renter and landlord relief to be spent, as only $3 billion of the total has been disbursed.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.