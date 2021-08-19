As Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student debt relief, progressives demand more.

Even as the government announced it will erase roughly $6 billion in student debt held by those with disabilities, progressive Democratic senators continue to press President Joe Biden to forgive all or a major percentage of American student debt.

On Thursday, Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that the administration would forgive $5.8 billion in student loans owed to approximately 300,000 Americans with serious disabilities who are unable to work.

Cardona stated, “We’ve heard loud and clear from borrowers with disabilities and activists about the need for this change, and we’re delighted to implement it.”

Many leftist Democrats have urged that Biden eliminate all student debt on numerous occasions. Senators Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have encouraged President Barack Obama to cancel at least $50,000 in student debt for individual borrowers, noting that this would improve the economy while also delivering significant financial assistance to tens of millions of people.

“We are grateful that the Biden Administration has formally acknowledged our jurisdiction to forgive student debt. Representative Mondaire Jones, a freshman Democrat from New York, tweeted on Thursday about Cardona’s announcement, saying, “He must now do this for everyone.”

I am grateful that the Biden Administration has acknowledged its right to eliminate student debt. He now has to do it for everyone. https://t.co/6UK7bDGW0y

August 19, 2021 â€“ Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones)

The Biden administration has previously stated that it may not have the legal right to erase student loan debt, implying that Congress needs act to adopt some type of forgiveness legislation. This argument has been disregarded by Schumer, Warren, and other progressives, who point out that the president may abolish student debt through executive order. They claim it is based on the same legal authority that was used to halt student loan repayments during the flu pandemic.

On Thursday, Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, tweeted, “Today would be a terrific day for @POTUS to finally cancel at least $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower.” Jayapal retweeted a message from Student Debt Crisis, which stated that the total amount of debt owed by Americans has now reached approximately $1.84 trillion.

