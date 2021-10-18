As Biden aims to pass a multibillion-dollar agenda, most people believe the government is doing too much.

A new poll indicated that most Americans already believe the government’s reach is too broad as Democrats try to pass President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar agenda.

Gallup’s poll found that 52 percent of adults in the United States believe the government is trying to do too many things that are better handled by individuals and businesses—an increase of 11 percent from last year’s poll, which found that only 41% of respondents thought the government was doing too much.

The number of Americans who believe the government should do more to fix the country’s issues has dropped by double digits in the last year: this year, only 43% of respondents believe the administration should do more, down from a high of 54% in 2020.

Gallup revealed that all parties are less inclined to favor the federal government taking a more active role now than they were a year ago.

The survey results come as two significant pieces of legislation, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending plan, are making their way through Congress.

The former would cost $1 trillion and would include $110 billion for roads, bridges, and other transportation projects, $65 billion for expanding broadband internet access, $25 billion for airport improvements, and more.

The latter spending proposal, which would dramatically increase what the president has referred to as “human infrastructure,” was originally estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, but it has been reduced to the $2 trillion level due to discussions.

The reconciliation package focuses on a slew of social initiatives, including increased education, health care, and child support. Additional infrastructure improvements are also included in the original proposal to tackle climate change.

The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure package in August, but it has yet to be taken up by the House of Representatives. The reconciliation package is still being worked on, and the bill has yet to be released in its final form.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that getting both bills to Biden’s desk by the end of October is a top priority.

According to Gallup, over half of Americans favor less government services and cheaper taxes. Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed want services to remain the same, while 19 percent want greater taxes and additional services.

