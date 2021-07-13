As beaches close, 17 million gallons of sewage spills off the coast of California.

On Monday, 17 million gallons of untreated sewage surged into the water, closing miles of beaches in Los Angeles to swimming.

According to a series of tweets from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, sewage from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey, California, was discharged into the ocean on Sunday night due to a mechanical breakdown at the plant.

“Beaches from El Segundo to the Dockweiler RV Park are closed to swimming,” she stated, adding that “water samples are being tested and I’m getting additional information about the magnitude of the problem.”

Hahn later stated that “17 million gallons of sewage” were leaked into the water, and that while the plant was able to “prevent an even larger spill,” they would “need explanations about how and why this happened.”

Beach closure signs were placed along a 4-mile stretch of beach in the impacted areas, urging tourists to stay away from the ocean until it was deemed safe to return.

The beaches will remain closed until the results of tests on water quality samples obtained on Monday morning come back negative for bacteria, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The incident occurred after the plant “got swamped with overwhelming quantities of trash, causing backup of the headworks facilities,” according to Hyperion Executive Plant Manager Timeyin Dafeta, who spoke to the Associated Press on Monday evening.

“The plant’s relief system was activated, and sewage flows were managed by using the plant’s one-mile outfall and untreated sewage discharge into Santa Monica Bay.”

The mechanical fault was remedied on Monday morning, according to Dafeta, after about 6% of the facility's daily load was discharged as an emergency measure to keep the site from coming offline and releasing even.