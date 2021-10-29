As Andrew Cuomo is charged, Letitia James runs for Governor, escalating the NY Democrats’ feud.

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, is running for governor.

In her debut campaign video, the Democrat announced the news on Friday.

“To be a force of change, I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: stand up to the strong on behalf of the weak,” James stated.

I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and bravery to stand up to the powerful for all New Yorkers.

Let’s do this as a team. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m Tish James (@TishJames) (@TishJames) (@TishJames) (@TishJa 29th of October, 2021 As Attorney General of New York, James produced a report based on an independent investigation that found former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees, resulting in Cuomo’s political demise.

Cuomo and his senior staff reportedly produced a poisonous workplace, according to the 168-page report, which came after a months-long inquiry. Cuomo and his advisers were also accused of retaliating against at least one former employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior, according to the report.

“An independent investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women, in violation of federal and state law,” James said at a press conference in early August.

Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the report was released, but he has maintained his innocence and refuted many of the allegations of the attorney general. The Democrat, who is 63 years old, has described himself as a “victim of a political and media frenzy.” Cuomo and his legal team slammed the investigation and report, claiming James’ investigation lacked independence.

Cuomo’s charges were addressed by James in late September, when she stated in a speech that she had no control over the investigation’s findings. She also stated that the investigation began when Cuomo’s office forwarded the claims to her, and that it was overseen by independent investigators.

“Mr. Cuomo has a lot to say on these issues,” she continued, “but he has never taken responsibility for his own behavior.” “He has never taken responsibility for how his actions impacted our state government.” According to a criminal complaint filed in Albany City Court on Thursday, Cuomo was charged with touching a female staffer “for the purpose of demeaning and fulfilling his sexual urges.”

