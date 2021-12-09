As Amazon’s delivery business expands, the USPS struggles to meet its goals.

While first-class mail volume fell to 50.7 billion pieces in 2021, the lowest since 1971, the USPS reported a $3.5 billion rise in shipping and packaging revenue in 2021, a 12.2 percent increase over the previous year, mostly due to an increase in e-commerce volume.

However, the government agency continues to struggle to compete in an increasingly dominated delivery market by Amazon. It posted a $4.9 billion net loss for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2021, compared to a $9.2 billion loss the previous year.

Companies like Amazon have made significant expenditures in creating in-house shipping networks as e-commerce sales surge and postal service rates rise. According to CNBC, the corporation shipped 72 percent of its own products in 2021, compared to only 47 percent in 2019.

This decision has a direct influence on the last-mile delivery business of the Postal Service.

Dr. Michael Gorman, Niehaus Chair in Business Analytics and Operations at the University of Dayton, told The Washington Newsday, “Innovation is vital when you consider the expansion of e-commerce.”

“Because of the Amazon impact, more material is being shipped by private parties as sales continue to move online,” he noted.

Amazon has risen to become the second largest retailer and a global delivery service in the last five years, with a market share of 21% for US parcel volumes, compared to 40% for the USPS. Technology, automation, and an increasingly centralized logistical network have all contributed to this expansion.

“Every single behavior is tracked extremely precisely from the time you click ‘purchase now’ until that box arrives on your front step,” Gorman said. “Using analytics, it’s automated and optimized, resulting in incredibly effective warehousing and delivery services.” However, Gorman pointed out that the Post Office’s logistics are fundamentally different from those of Amazon.

“You hit that button with Amazon, and they know precisely where the product is, how much it weighs, and what can fit on the truck,” Gorman explained. “Those things are under their control a lot more.” ” The Post Office, on the other hand, has over 35,000 separate sites, each of which must be staffed to deal with individual clients who come in to buy stamps, letters, or mail packages of various shapes and sizes. This is a condensed version of the information.