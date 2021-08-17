As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, the Pentagon predicts that the “speed of evacuation” will increase.

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that the US has made a “herculean” effort to remove thousands of Americans and friends from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the country, throwing the country’s future into doubt. However, hundreds more remain in limbo.

Army Major General Hank Taylor, a logistical specialist on the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Tuesday that “a number of evacuations occurred overnight.” “We are continuing our air operations as we speak, and they have been ongoing all night.”

In the nearly two decades since the September 11 attacks, the US has stationed at least 3,000 troops in Kabul to assist in the evacuation of Americans and Afghans who have supported them.

Taylor pledged on Tuesday that the “evacuation speed will pick up.”

He stated, “Right now, we’re looking at one plane every hour in and out.” “At our best, we could have 5,000 to 9,000 passengers exiting each day.”

According to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, the government believes it is safe for travelers to depart Kabul’s airport, which has been inundated by people fleeing the nation since the Taliban took control.

“The Taliban have had no aggressive interactions with our activities at the airport,” Kirby added.

The Biden administration has defended its decision to honor the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban and the Afghan government to remove troops this year. Biden has also stated numerous times that American soldiers trained Afghan military forces and that the US spent billions of dollars arming the Afghans with tanks, rifles, and other requirements.

“Our actual strategic competitors—China and Russia—would love nothing more than for the US to keep pouring billions of dollars and effort into stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely,” Biden told reporters on Monday. “We gave [Afghans] every opportunity to shape their own destiny; what we couldn’t provide them was the desire to fight for it.”

However, Biden has come under fire in recent days for the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground, which has necessitated the departure of US embassy employees, American citizens, and Afghans who have assisted the US during the war.

