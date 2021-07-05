As a U-Haul full of fireworks explodes on a residential street, a mother shields her young daughter.

On the Fourth of July, a moving van holding fireworks caught fire in an Ohio neighborhood, injuring at least three individuals.

Neighbors captured the chaotic event on camera and shared it on social media on Sunday, with dazzling bursts of fireworks interrupted by loud booms as others rushed for cover shouting. Witnesses compared the situation as being in a “battle zone.” In one video, a woman can be seen on the porch protecting a crying little kid as bright sparks fly by and cars speed down the street.

According to WTOL, the woman, later identified as Val McKee, described the incident as terrifying.

The cause of the fire that set off the pyrotechnics is being investigated, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. The Toledo Police Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment from this publication.

Editor’s note: WTOL provided the video of the explosion. There is explicit language in the footage.

After a rental truck full of pyrotechnics caught fire in East Toledo, there are a lot of unresolved concerns.

Report on the fires in Toledo Three known victims have been hurt, with a fourth possibly being taken to a private hospital. pic.twitter.com/k7IfK6gk4q

5 July 2021 — Jon Monk (@JonWTOL)

According to the fire department’s report, two people were carried to the hospital via ambulance with unknown injuries, and one was transferred to the local ER via private vehicle.

On Monday, there was no information available about their condition.

Mounds of debris from the truck explosion litter the ground throughout the area, according to photos taken Monday.

Fireworks are classified as an explosive Class 1 hazardous material (hazmat) by the US Department of Transportation, therefore hauling them is governed under Hazardous Materials Regulations. Drivers must have commercial transit and hazardous endorsements, and vehicles must be marked hazmat on all four sides as a result of this categorization.

The vehicle that exploded in Ohio appeared to be a normal U-Haul rental.

Authorities frequently issue warnings about the dangers of fireworks and how to use them safely during July 4th celebrations. According to the National Safety Council, thousands of Americans are hurt badly enough to require medical treatment each year as a result of fireworks-related incidents.

The event in Ohio wasn’t the first time fireworks went off in a big way. This is a condensed version of the information.