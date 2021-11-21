As a ‘Saucemelier,’ you may now earn $2,500 just sampling hot sauce for a week.

In most houses, there is a raging discussion over whether ketchup or mayonnaise should be used on fries, when the answer is both, with hot sauce on the side.

If you’re a dip connoisseur, however, you may put your skills to good use by becoming a “saucemelier.”

Cal Tort, a restaurant franchise in California, is looking for one lucky applicant to counsel on all things saucy.

The foodie will have to try a variety of dishes at the cafe, which claims to provide “‘California style’ Mexican food,” and make recommendations for meal combinations and sauce flights.

For the week-long work at Cal Tort’s headquarters in Montgomery County, Maryland, they’ll be paid $2,500. “All taste fanatics, sauce connoisseurs, and folks who just enjoy to live life saucy are welcome to apply for the short-term consultancy employment,” Cal Tort added.

They’re seeking for someone who can “handle the heat” and has a “wonderful sense of flavor,” they said.

Pyromania, Flamin Gator, Ring of Fire, Colon Cleaner, Ass in the Tub, Scorned Woman, and Bee Sting are among the sauces listed on their website as ranging from “mild to tongue-melting.”

“Think of a sommelier, but with all the sauces,” according to a news release regarding the saucemelier (pronounced Sauce-muhl-yay) position.

“We proudly feature 75 various hot sauces on our Wall of Flame, and also give 14 sauces that can be added to any Cal Tort order, so we know how to bring out the flavor in each meal,” stated Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla.

“Right now, we’re searching for someone who can put their palate to the test by matching our sauces to our menu’s unique and robust flavors. It’s definitely a crave-inducing profession, so if bland isn’t your thing, we encourage you to apply.” If the winner is not from the area, Cal Tort confirmed to The Washington Newsday that they will be reimbursed for their airfare and transportation.

The deadline for applications is December 15, and applicants must be at least 18 years old and citizens of the United States. The winner will be revealed in the first week of January.

To be considered for the position, you must email your CV as well as a video stating why you are the best candidate for the job. To use, simply click. This is a condensed version of the information.