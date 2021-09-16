As a result of the new Texas law, several ‘Texit’ tech companies will cover abortion costs.

In the aftermath of the new abortion law that went into effect earlier this month, technology companies that have relocated from California to Texas in recent years are not yet ready to consider relocating.

Several technological companies and executives have relocated from California to Texas, where employers can avoid paying high personal income taxes and buy real estate for less money than they could in California. The movement has been dubbed a “tech exodus” or “Texit,” the latter of which was coined in allusion to Texas’ hypothetical separation from the United States.

Last year, companies like Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), as well as many other smaller IT firms, announced plans to relocate their headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced plans to relocate to Texas in December, despite the fact that his company’s headquarters remain in California.

Texas’ new abortion law has sparked political discussions during hiring conversations for some of the companies that have already made the switch, an occurrence that QuestionPro founder and CEO Vivek Bhaskaran said he can’t recall having during previous hiring conversations he’s had in the last 15 to 20 years.

During a recent conversation with This website, Bhaskaran noted, “The conversation around this has come up in practically all my conversations in our recruiting efforts.” Though Bhaskaran admitted that it was impossible to anticipate the new law’s long-term influence on his company’s employment process, he stated that “the fact that this is coming up in conversations gives you an idea that it’s bubbling up.”

Bhaskaran launched QuestionPro, a survey software startup, in Seattle in 2005 before migrating to California. In January 2020, the company relocated from San Francisco to Austin, stating a desire to attract “the greatest talent” in a blog post announcing the relocation.

“Every IT business understands that attracting and maintaining people is becoming increasingly difficult, and this isn’t helping,” Bhaskaran added.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the “heartbeat bill,” a new abortion law in Texas, into law in mid-May, but it didn’t take effect until the beginning of September. It prevents pregnant women from doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.