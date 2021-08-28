As a result of the approaching hurricane, New Orleans has issued evacuation orders and rescheduled a football game.

In advance of Tropical Storm Ida, which is projected to make landfall as a hurricane, the city of New Orleans has issued evacuation orders and rescheduled football games.

Residents outside of the city’s levees are required to evacuate, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness campaign, which also issued a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish.

Tropical Storm Ida “may bring up to 11ft surge outside levees, strong winds & heavy rain for the entire area,” according to the tweet.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the mandatory evacuation order during a press conference on Friday. She also announced that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees, which was slated to commence on Monday, would be suspended.

During the press conference, Cantrell added, “Now is the moment to act.” “Mandatory evacuation of lower lying places outside of the protection system.”

Prior to Tropical Storm Ida, several other parishes in Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders.

The New Orleans Saints of the National Football League have also stated that the start time of their upcoming preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday will be shifted.

The team announced that the game would be moved from 7 p.m. CT to noon CT in a statement. The decision was reached after “making adequate and safe preparations for Hurricane Ida’s anticipated landfall, and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, and the NFL,” according to the statement.

Tropical Storm Ida is presently situated above Cuba, but is predicted to make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Along the beaches of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, the potential of life-threatening storm surge inundation is rising. Inundation of 7 to 11 feet above ground level is possible in the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne, according to the National Hurricane Center in a Friday am update. “When it hits the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, Hurricane Ida is forecast to be a hazardous major hurricane, and the risk of hurricane-force winds continues to rise, especially near areas of the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans.”

