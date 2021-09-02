As a result of Hurricane Ida, a state of emergency has been declared in New York City.

As the remains of Hurricane Ida continue to pound the region with rain, New York City has seen flash floods.

Footage shared on social media showed flooded streets, residences, and subway stations, with people wading through waist-high water in some places.

As commuters gaze on, a Twitter user captured images of massive amounts of water gushing up from beneath into the 28th Street station.

@NYCTSubway @MTA #newyork #newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/HissEixp9s WTF @NYCTSubway @MTA #newyork #newyorkcity

September 2, 2021 — ICONI3 (@ICONI3)

Water cascades down stairwells before pooling in the stations below in other films.

In #Manhattan, #NYC, a waterfall cascades down the stairs at the 145th Street station, 1 Train. Until 11:30 p.m. local time, flash flood warnings are in force. pic.twitter.com/3DqviDHkVo

September 2, 2021 — Dr. Rofina Subash, VJ (@rj rofina)

G @NYCTSubway On the Court Square bound side, there is a train stop called Metropolitan. pic.twitter.com/3CjLLaeMJ6

September 2, 2021 — M.K. Elise (@mckenna elise)

If not terminated early on Thursday morning, train services were severely reduced.

One Twitter user captured a video showing water so high on the roadway in Bushwick that cars appeared half-submerged among floating debris.

Bushwick has been flooded.

Knickerbocker Avenue is a street in New York City.

Keep yourself safe! pic.twitter.com/055vYjSgCK

September 2, 2021 — thisbushwicklife (@BushwickLife)

Due to the severe flooding, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency early Thursday morning and advised residents to avoid use the subways.

“We’re witnessing a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, terrible floods, and deadly conditions on our roads,” he wrote in a Twitter message.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning on Wednesday that the remnants of Hurricane Ida would strike New York state, posing a “moderate to high risk” of extreme rainfall and flash floods.

Because of previous severe rain storms, the ground was already saturated, according to the NWS, some occurrences of flooding might be significant.

At 11:54 p.m. EDT on Wednesday night, a flash flood warning was issued for the NYC Metro area, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Westchester, with residents advised to seek higher ground immediately.

In a bulletin, the NWS stated, “This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening condition.” “If you’re fleeing an area subject, don’t try to travel. This is a condensed version of the information.