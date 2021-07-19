As a Red Flag Warning for Severe Thunderstorms is Issued in California, a Lightning Strike Map is Released.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for numerous portions of northern California, anticipating “abundant lightning” and wind speeds of up to 40 mph.

On Sunday afternoon, the NWS office in San Francisco Bay Area, California, issued a red flag warning for northern regions of the state, including the East Bay hills, Diablo Range, and Santa Cruz Mountains.

The warning is in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday evening, with the National Weather Service warning of the risk of wildfires being sparked by lightning, while areas of the state are experiencing a summer heat wave and drought that has resulted in many significant blazes in the last two weeks.

“Recently hot and dry circumstances have resulted in vegetation that is particularly susceptible to new lightning fires. New fire starts may combine with outflow winds to allow a fire to quickly spread in size and severity before first responders can suppress it, according to the agency’s alert.

Along with the dry lightning, the NWS warned of high winds of up to 40 mph and the possibility of wet and dry thunderstorms until Monday evening, with the storms becoming wetter as the day goes on.

As the storm approached the San Francisco Bay Area, a lightning strike map released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday morning showed that lightning had already struck sections of Northern California, including Lancaster.

Cal Fire CZU (San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit) said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that it was prepared with extra crews for probable lightning-caused fires, including 16 engines, four battalion commanders, one safety officer, two dozers, and three crews.

“Avoid outdoor activities that can generate a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires,” the NWS advised residents and visitors. Observe all local fire regulations.”

A red flag warning is issued when “weather events may result in significant fire behavior within 24 hours,” according to the California Fire Department.

“When meteorological conditions may prevail in the following 12-72 hours, a Fire Weather Watch is issued. The highest level of notice is a Red Flag Warning. During these times. This is a condensed version of the information.