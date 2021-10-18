As a record number of cases of a rare disease hit the city, NYC rat hunters enlist the help of dogs.

A record number of cases of leptospirosis, a rare disease caused by rat urine, have been reported in New York City. However, with the help of their faithful dogs, a group of rat hunters is doing their best to trap these vermin.

At least 15 instances of leptospirosis have been documented in the city, resulting in 13 hospitalizations and one death. According to the New York State Department of Health, three of the instances included people who were homeless, and one person contracted the sickness while traveling. According to the NYSDOH, 13 of the 15 instances resulted in hospitalization owing to acute renal and hepatic failure.

Leptospirosis is an uncommon zoonotic illness disseminated by diseased animals’ urine, contaminated food, or contaminated water. Disease risks are higher in “warm, damp conditions,” according to the NYSDOH. Despite the fact that the condition is rarely reported in New York City, health officials have seen an increase in cases this year. Although the source of the surge is unknown, the health agency believes that climate change and rising temperatures may have contributed to the increase.

While the NYSDOH works with houses to do rat remediation, some residents are turning to the streets to deal with the problem on their own. Richard Reynolds, an American Kennel Club judge, took the city’s massive rat problem into his own hands, or rather, into the jaws of his dog.

Reynolds has spent his Friday nights for the past 30 years responding to public complaints about rats. Reynolds and his dog chase rats on the streets of NYC with the support of his volunteer group, Reynold’s Ryders Alley Trencher Fed Society (RATS).

According to city estimates, there are around 2 million brown rats in New York City. That’s roughly a fourth of the city’s human population. Since January 2021, the city has received over 20,000 complaints of rat infestations, a 20 percent rise over the previous year.

The majority of the complaints, according to Reynolds, come from desperate city residents living in public housing developments. He said that the rats frequently congregate in the same trash cans.

The rats are tracked down by Reynold’s terrier and the other volunteers’ dogs at various garbage cans and construction sites throughout the city during the search. The rodents are then instinctively killed by the dogs. This is a condensed version of the information.