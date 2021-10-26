As a Nor’Easter approaches the East Coast, heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Over the next few days, a nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and severe gusts to numerous states along the East Coast.

According to AccuWeather, a storm system is now forming off the coast of the United States and is likely to bring severe weather to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and other East Coast states.

“Because it will be spreading northeasterly winds down the coast, the storm has been classified as a nor’easter,” according to AccuWeather.

A “costal storm will bring a lengthy period of rain, heavy at times, as well as the possibility for localized flash floods, strong gusts, coastal flooding, and beach erosion,” according to the National Weather Service in New York, which issued a flash flood watch on Monday morning.

The storm system is forecast to produce two to four inches of rain in certain locations, as well as wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

“There is still uncertainty about the storm’s route and strength, as well as the location of the heaviest rain, the amplitude of wind gusts, and the extent of coastal flooding,” the National Weather Service in New York stated.

Here's the latest on the coastal system that'll be affecting the area from tonight to Wednesday. For eastern regions, a Wind Advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 25, 2021 The New York City Emergency Management division issued a travel advisory beginning Monday and running through Tuesday afternoon in response to the potential for flash flooding.

In a tweet, they added, “NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Flash Flood Watch for New York City beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, October 25 and ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 26.”

"This storm may result in flooding throughout the city, particularly on highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other areas with poor drainage or low-lying areas," stated Andrew D'Amora, incoming Acting Commissioner of NYC Emergency Management. "If New Yorkers must travel throughout the city during the storm, they should allow extra time and take adequate measures."