As a man with a firearm paces outside the United Nations’ New York headquarters, the UN is placed on lockdown.

After a man with a pistol was observed outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Thursday, the building was placed on lockdown.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, according to a tweet from Reuters’ Michelle Nichols: “In front of the building, there is police activity. We’re now on lockdown and communicating with the NYPD.” “There is police activity in front of the building,” says UN spokesman @StephDujarric. We’re now on lockdown and communicating with the NYPD.” https://t.co/lD0xpKBbCV Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) (@michellenichols) (@michellenichols) (@michelleni 2nd of December, 2021 The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to The Washington Newsday that officers were in a standoff with the man, urging him to put down the pistol. According to a representative for the NYPD, officers are “working to start a dialogue” with the man.

On social media, videos showed NYPD cops surrounding the man as he stood near the UN building’s entrance. NYPD police can be heard asking the man to “put the pistol down” in a video released to Twitter by DiscloseTV. NEWS FLASH: Police have encircled the United Nations headquarters in New York in response to a man armed with a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/kZ3FoFXe5l December 2, 2021 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) The man can be seen in the footage walking back and forth near the UN headquarters while being instructed to put his gun down.

Hundreds of NYPD vehicles surrounded the man, according to photos provided to Twitter by Anthony DiLorenzo of PIX 11 News in New York.

A man armed with a rifle is currently engaged in a standoff with NYPD in front of the United Nations. The guy appears to be pacing at the front entrance, according to images from @CitizenApp. pic.twitter.com/L1yOI8NWL8 @PIX11News December 2, 2021 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.