As a judge backs Larry Elder’s bid to join the California recall, he celebrates a “total victory.”

Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show presenter, won a victory on Wednesday when a California judge ruled that his name should be placed to the recall election ballot.

Elder praised the Sacramento Superior Court judge’s decision in a series of tweets published Wednesday afternoon.

In one tweet, Elder remarked, “I am thankful for a fair judge.”

In another, he wrote, “TOTAL VICTORY!!”.

A California judge has ruled that the election statute Elder allegedly broke DID NOT APPLY TO A REFERENDUM AND that even if it did, Elder “SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED.” My name will appear on the ballot.

TOTAL SUCCESS!!

#RecallGavinNewsom #WeGotAStateToSave https://t.co/f5wbWaReTM

July 21, 2021 — Larry Elder (@larryelder)

Earlier this month, Elder announced his desire to run in the recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. On Monday, he filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber after the state released a preliminary list of recall candidates that did not include him.

In a Monday news release, Elder’s campaign said it received a notification from Weber’s office stating that there were issues with the partially redacted tax returns he presented while filing to become a recall candidate.

Elder’s lawsuit aimed to have his exclusion from the recall candidate list reversed before Weber’s office releases the certified list of recall candidates later Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday, Elder stated, “We’ve complied with everything the secretary of state has demanded of us.” “The officials in Sacramento are well aware that I am the only candidate capable of defeating Gavin Newsom. They’re terrified, and they’re trying everything they can to throw me off. It’s not going to work.”

Elder claimed he handed over more than 300 pages of tax returns to the authorities. “To be blunt, the Secretary of State’s conduct is not only unfair and ludicrous, but it also sets a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent,” he stated.

During a virtual court appearance Wednesday afternoon before Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl, Elder’s counsel pleaded his case for less than 30 minutes. During the meeting, Earl questioned whether all candidates would be able to meet the state’s tax return due given the recall election’s limited schedule. The recall election has been planned for September 14, according to the schedule. This is a condensed version of the information.