As a congressman talks about ‘hostages,’ the Taliban holds planes full of evacuees.

For days, the Taliban has reportedly prevented numerous flights intended to evacuate hundreds of people from leaving Afghanistan, describing the situation as a “hostage scenario,” according to a leading Republican congressman.

According to the Associated Press, at least four flights have been unable to take off for unknown reasons. According to reports, the hundreds of passengers were all Afghans, with many lacking legal visas or passports. However, some American senators have claimed that among those attempting to flee are Americans.

Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace on Sunday, “This is really turning into a hostage situation, where they’re not going to let American citizens leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America.”

Hundreds of Americans were “left behind enemy lines,” according to the Texas legislator, during the tumultuous American departure from Afghanistan last month. President Joe Biden is to blame, according to McCaul, who claims the commander-in-chief has “blood on his hands.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.