As a Christian, the woman refused a vaccine and a life-saving kidney transplant.

Leilani Lutali, a born-again Christian who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine because of her faith, now finds herself in a difficult situation because her local hospital will not approve her life-saving kidney transplant procedure until she is immunized.

Lutali, 56, of Aurora, Colorado, has stage five kidney illness and is on the verge of needing a transplant, but she has refused to take the COVID vaccine because of the role stem cells have played in vaccine production.

“I can’t support anything that has to do with abortion of newborns as a Christian, and the sanctity of life is vital to me,” she told the Associated Press.

She attempted to have the kidney transplant at a UCHealth facility, but the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the heightened risk of being hospitalized and dying from the virus.

Lutali received an email from UCHealth, which operates numerous clinics across the United States, allowing her 30 days to start taking the COVID vaccine. Lutali will be removed from the kidney transplant waiting list if she refuses.

Despite the fact that Lutali has located a kidney donor, she refuses to be vaccinated for religious reasons. Lutali met her donor, Jaimee Fougner, 10 months ago at a Bible study.

Lutali’s position has been defended by Fougner. “It is entirely up to you which treatment you receive. In Leilani’s case, the decision has already been made for her. Because of this mandate, her life is now in jeopardy “According to CBS Denver, Fougner.

“I’m here, ready to be a direct donor to her. It has no effect on any of the other patients on the transplant waiting list. How can I sit here and watch them murder my friend when I have a perfectly healthy kidney that may save her life? “, she said.

UCHealth said in a statement to the TV network: “The death rate for transplant patients infected with COVID-19 varies from about 20% to more than 30%. This demonstrates the significant risk that COVID-19 offers to transplant recipients following their procedures.” Lutali has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Lutali is now looking for a different facility that does not require a kidney transplant, as her religious convictions take precedence. This is a condensed version of the information.