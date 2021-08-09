As a California inferno destroys half a million acres, the Dixie Fire Map is updated.

Thousands of houses are still endangered by the Dixie Fire, which has grown to be the second largest wildfire in California history.

By 8:00 p.m., it’s time to call it a night. According to Cal Fire, the fire had destroyed 489,287 acres of land and was just 21% contained as of Sunday evening local time. Since Friday, when it was 35 percent contained and had scorched 278,227 acres, the fire has increased significantly.

According to Reuters, at least three individuals have gone missing and 14,000 structures have been threatened by the fire, which is presently the largest active wildfire in the United States.

Cal Fire data shows that the Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in California history, after only the August Complex fire, which burnt over 1 million acres in 2020.

The Dixie Fire has grown to over 764 square miles, making it larger than Dallas, New York City, and Houston, but being only two-thirds the size of Yosemite National Park.

The fire, which started on July 14 and has been burning in the state since then, has damaged at least 42 structures and destroyed 627 others.

Because of the blaze that devastated parts of the mountain of Greenville last week, evacuation orders have been issued for Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

Greenville photos released on the internet showed a bright orange sky and several structures engulfed in fire. The aftermath of the fire was captured in a video posted to Twitter by @SoCalFirePhoto, which showed numerous structures damaged and enormous plumes of smoke impeding view.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, at least 107 significant wildfires are presently burning in the United States, following a heatwave and drought that erupted throughout the West Coast in early July.

Officials have also stated that climate change has aggravated the flames, which are expected to get worse in the future.

Nearly 24,000 wildland firefighters and incident management teams are battling the fires, which have burnt over 2.2 million acres in 15 states so far.

With 724,423 acres burned, California had the most acreage scorched, with the Dixie Fire accounting for more than half of that, and the Beckwourth Complex Fire destroying 105,670 acres. This is a condensed version of the information.