As a California blaze threatens Plumas County, the Dixie Fire Evacuation Map has been created.

As the Dixie Fire continues to spread across more than 90,000 acres in California, more evacuation orders have been issued.

The massive wildfire, which began more than a week ago in Butte and Plumas counties, is still raging.

According to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire), firefighters are continuing to fight the fire “aggressively” from the ground and the air, with northeast winds of up to 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, implying that the fire will continue to burn into Thursday.

According to officials, the fire is raging in a remote area with steep terrain, making it tough to put out.

The Dixie Fire is 15 percent contained and has burned eight structures so far. There have been no injuries or deaths reported as a result of the incident.

As the fire continues to burn, Plumas County officials announced on Wednesday that mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for a number of areas.

These are the following:

From the Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89, the west shore of Lake Almanor. Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West, as well as the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch, are all part of this town.

Plumas County’s High Lakes recreational area is located east of the Butte/Plumas County line.

Both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain, from the Plumas/Butte County boundary east to Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Riverdance’s Bucks Lake Road, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County border Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and the surrounding area are all included.

Caribou Road north to the intersection of Humbug Road and Humboldt Road. Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir, as well as Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and anything west of the Butte/Plumas county line, are included.

The town of Seneca is located south of Highway 70.

Other parts of Plumas County, such as Chester and Lake Almanor Peninsula, Hamilton Branch and Lake Almanor Peninsula, and everything west of Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and Highway 36, west to the County Line, are also under evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Butte County. This is a condensed version of the information.