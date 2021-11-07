As a Brass Band Joins Counter-Protestors at a Boston Rally Against Masks and Vaccines, Fights Erupt.

On Sunday, a rally in Boston opposing the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates was repeatedly derailed by counter-protesters.

According to NBC Boston, there were roughly twice as many counter-protestors as protesters at the rally in Boston Common. There were a few physical altercations between the two factions as a result of this, needing police involvement.

A brass band quartet joined the counter-protesters in one of the event’s more odd turns of events. Officers in riot gear were dispatched as the situation worsened. Hundreds of officers were assigned to watch the area, which had already been cordoned off in anticipation for the protests.

@NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/cuSavwE6WI NOW: Clashing rallies on Boston Common; one group denouncing mask/vaccine mandates with speakers, the other protesting the protesters with a brass band.

NBC10 Boston’s Monica Madeja (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021. @bostonpolice deploying cops in riot gear to the area where protests and counter-protests are taking place in Boston Common pic.twitter.com/bsiole8uJR @NBC10Boston @NECN NBC10 Boston’s Monica Madeja (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021 Super Happy Fun America planned the protest. The conservative group has hosted a “Straight Pride” march in 2019 and a “Refounding Fathers Festival” earlier this year, both of which have sparked controversy. The later gathering, which attempted to raise funds for participants in the January 6 Capitol riot, drew a modest crowd in comparison to the counter-protests around it.

The Boston Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Protests against the mandate have remained active in the United States for several weeks. A protest was held outside a venue where New York Governor Kathy Hochul was speaking on Staten Island last week. During the event, an unidentified speaker told the audience that extending vaccine mandates will lead to an increase in real-world violence.

"I can assure you one thing: Town halls and schools will be f**king burned to the ground if they're going to force this on the kids," the speaker stated.