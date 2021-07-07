Arthur Keith’s family has asked for a civil rights investigation into his death at the hands of a Cleveland cop.

After the Ohio Attorney General’s Office declared that no charges would be filed against the Cleveland housing officer who fatally shot the 19-year-old, Arthur Keith’s family demanded a civil rights investigation.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Stanley Jackson, an attorney for the family, stated, “We were informed by the attorney general that they were going to perform a comprehensive investigation, and we know for a fact that they did not.”

The family has asked for a federal civil rights investigation into the incident as well as the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police, according to Jackson.

“We suspect this is not the first time this has happened. We hope this is the last incident,” Jackson said, adding that he believes the investigation will “uncover some irregularities” in CMHA police.

On Nov. 13, CMHA officer James Griffiths shot and killed Keith. According to Cleveland.com, the shooting occurred in front of youngsters attending a Boys & Girls Club after-school program.

Attorney General Dave Yost convened a grand jury to determine whether the shooting was a criminal act. Yost’s office reported on Wednesday that the jury had decided not to indict Griffiths or any of the cops involved.

At a press conference, senior assistant attorney general Anthony Pierson stated, “The grand jury finally found that Officer Griffiths acted reasonably.”

A 911 caller reported on Nov. 13 that a person who had previously fired guns was in the King Kennedy Complex. Officers from the CMHA arrived and found a van that matched the description given by the 911 caller.

According to Pierson, one officer opened the van’s door and observed Keith with a gun in the back. Keith allegedly waved a gun at an officer, who then shot him four times, according to investigators.

According to Pierson, only the CMHA officer said Keith brandished a gun at him. Keith did not point a gun and was running away when he was shot, witnesses reported local news agencies. Keith’s DNA was found on the gun’s trigger, slide, and magazine, according to Pierson.

Jackson, the family’s attorney, contested the case’s facts and stated that investigators never interrogated multiple eyewitnesses. He also questioned why the shooting’s surveillance footage was never made public.

