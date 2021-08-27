Art, toys, treats, and luxury abound within the ‘Hotel’ for Homeless Dogs.

In Cumberland, Rhode Island, there is a new hotel that stands out for its vivid decor, cozy rooms, and inventive amenities.

However, if you are thinking of giving it a shot, you are out of luck…

You’ll need four legs and a tail to check in.

The Hotel for Homeless Dogs is the brainchild of the New England Humane Society, and it’s designed to provide the animals with a high-end experience while they’re at the shelter.

According to Susan Joseph, the society’s executive director, the dogs are “treated as guests, not shelter pets.”

The hotel, which opened at the beginning of this year, was meticulously planned down to the last detail, including the scent of cinnamon and other spices to provide warmth to the area.

“The fragrance is different from the second you step in the door,” Joseph explains. We put a lot of effort into making the space smell like a welcoming home.

“Everyone who walks in says it smells better than their house,” says the narrator.

In the evenings, classical music is played to the dogs, while party music is played throughout the day.

There is also custom artwork, and the painted walls have been intended to complement it.

The hotel even has deluxe rooms with double beds for its guests. “We designed special beds to elevate them off the floor,” Joseph explains.

