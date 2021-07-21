Arsonist Sets Fire to American Flag Twice Outside Home, as Seen on Security Video

An individual set fire to an American flag belonging to the family who resided inside, according to a surveillance video stationed outside a residence in Philadelphia.

At 2:43 a.m., authorities were dispatched to a home on the 6100 block of Hegerman Street in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming district. According to authorities, they came on July 17 at 10 a.m. local time to find the flag on fire. According to authorities, they were successful in putting out the fire.

The fire marshal of the Philadelphia Fire Department declared the fire arson, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The accused arsonist was recognized as a male wearing a gray shirt with lettering and black jeans at the time of the incident, according to police.

According to Chris Stewart, the homeowners’ son, the culprit set the flag ablaze not once, but twice before it caught fire. During an interview on The National Desk on Wednesday morning, Stewart detailed the event.

Stewart, who lives next door to his parents, claimed he smelled smoke around 2 a.m., according to the program. and came upon the fire He noticed someone knocking on his parents’ door to inform them of the fire and began contacting their house to ensure that they were aware of the situation, while his wife dialed 911. According to him, both his parents’ and his own homes caught fire before the flames were quenched.

Stewart expressed his gratitude that no one was hurt, but admitted it “could have been a lot worse.”

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m very thankful that it wasn’t as horrible as it could have been and that no one was actually wounded.”

Stewart claims that all of his mother’s brothers served in the military, and that one of his uncles died in Vietnam. Flying American flags outside his parents’ house is therefore a significant part of their family custom, which he says has been going on for “as long as I can remember.”

Although police had not publicly identified the perpetrator or arrested anyone in connection with the incident as of Wednesday morning, Stewart believes they know who lit the flag on fire.

Stewart pleaded with the person to come forward.

Stewart said, “Turn yourself in.” “You know who you are, and you know what you’re doing. This is a condensed version of the information.