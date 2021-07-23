Arson is being investigated at Beyoncé and Jay-New Z’s Orleans mansion.

A fire that started Wednesday inside a New Orleans property supposedly owned by musicians Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z is suspected to be arson, according to legal officials.

According to WWL-TV, the fire started at 6:20 p.m. local time in the couple’s claimed Garden District residence. New Orleans police officers received a call about a strange person close at the same time. Authorities now suspect the two incidents are connected.

By 7 p.m., 22 firefighters had put out the one-alarm fire, which is the lowest fire threat classification. The fire damaged the inside of the three-story Spanish Baroque structure, but no one was injured, according to reports.

Early on, a smoke alarm within the building alerted the fire brigade. “It might have been much worse if they hadn’t brought it under control,” a fire department spokesperson said.

The city’s fire department hasn’t publicly commented on the fire’s suspected cause because the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities soon launched an inquiry, according to WWL-TV, since “there were plenty of clues” that the fire was deliberately caused. Along with police and firefighters, a federal agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was seen on the scene. Officers from the ATF frequently help in situations of suspected arson.

The home was apparently purchased in 2015 by Sugarcane Park LLC, a management business controlled by Beyoncé. The company’s mailing address is the same as Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s management company. Neither musician has stated whether or not they own the mansion publicly.

The historic estate, which was completed in 1927, has remained abandoned, according to the fire department. According to its ad on Realator.com, the 13,292 square-foot structure features working utilities, six bedrooms, six and a half baths, wood floors, a patio, and a balcony.

