Arrests for those who provide money or food to the homeless are suggested by a city councilman.

A city councilman in Charlotte, North Carolina, slammed “aggressive panhandling” and proposed making donating food or clothing to the city’s homeless residents a criminal misdemeanor.

During a Monday city council meeting, Republican Councilman Tariq Bokhari sparked outrage by saying that those who send food and clothing to homeless shelters are “just making themselves feel good.” His idea that “maybe we examine making that a misdemeanor” raised the ire of other city council members as well as local organizations and shelters. In a Facebook post, Bokhari clarified his remarks, saying that his aims are to find long-term solutions to the homeless problem, not just “Band-Aids” that provide just short comfort.

“People aren’t getting it, and they’re still delivering food, clothing, and supplies to people who are currently homeless. During a Monday city council meeting, Bokhari argued that such donations are doing more harm than good in addressing the city’s growing number of homeless individuals living on the streets.

“Perhaps we look at making that a misdemeanor,” Bokhari said of those who offer money to homeless people directly.

According to county data at the time, around 3,600 persons in Mecklenburg County were homeless, according to a January 2020 study. The data collected since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020 has yet to be disclosed.

Bokhari defended his words in a Thursday Facebook post, saying that his objective was to take a different strategy to reduce the number of homeless individuals on Charlotte’s streets. Current task group and city initiatives, he claimed, are manifestly failing. According to WIVB-TV, Charlotte municipal officials are working on a five-year plan to reduce homelessness and develop affordable housing.

“Though well-intentioned, what we’ve been doing as a community for the homeless in Charlotte isn’t providing the results we need. Things are growing worse, from tent city to aggressive panhandling. I wanted to inspire the task force earlier this week to think outside of the box and come up with outcome-based solutions, I was not proposing specific policy,” Bokhari wrote on Thursday.

“My comments at Monday night’s meeting. This is a brief summary.